The Masked Singer Gets Season 2!

If I'm a nerd for loving this show so be it. The Masked Singer is FUN and it's refreshing that celebs don't take themselves too seriously for once! America needs to turn off the stress for at least an hour a week and enjoy some silliness! I love that my entire family can watch it together. It's safe TV for my kids but it's still entertaining and I appreciate that and the networks agree because The Masked Singer just got renewed for season 2!

Spoiler alert...T-Pain can SAAANG! The monster took it all last night and he wants the world to know that he can actually rip the roof off with his non-auto tuned voice! Well done all the way around Masked Singer! My family looks forward to guessing and watching what you serve up next!