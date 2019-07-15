Post Malone and Swae Lee Are Running Around The U.S. Together
Guess who's trying to run away? Post Malone is. And he is not alone. His running partners are Swae Lee and Florida singer Tyla Yaweh. Post Malone just recently announced his tour will start September 14th in Tacoma, Washington and their run ends on November 20th in Los Angeles. Aside from a show at Fresno, California on September 21st, Swae Lee will be there for the entire tour. Tyla Yaweh will also be there for the tour's entirety.
This is not Posty and Swae's first run together. Both collaborated on the song, "Sunflower," which was featured on Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse and hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Everyone was jamming to "Sunflower," and now that magic can continue during their Runaway tour. Hopefully, we see them create new music together too!
Post Malone himself had a big year as his song, "Wow" reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earlier this month, he released "Goodbyes" with Young Thug.
If you want to run with Post Malone, Swae Lee, and Tyla Yaweh tickets will be sold this Friday, July 19th at 10 am.
Here are the Runaway tour dates below:
09/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/16 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/17 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
09/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/21 – Fresno, CA* @ Save Mart Center
09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/06 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
10/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/20 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
10/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena
10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival
10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest
11/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
*Swae Lee is not appearing at September 21st at Fresno, California.