Pink Has Choice Words for Critics of Her Adorable Baby Boy

P!nk recently posted a sweet pic of her kids at the pool, and apparently there was so much negative comments that she took it down, edited it, re-posted, and turned off her comments!

People seemed to miss the coolest part of the photo -- how often can anyone get that close to a pelican in real life, let alone two children.

Isn't she so wonderfully fierce?! Also, I love how she called them keyboard warriors, so descriptive. Turning off the comments is super smart. I don't know why all celebs don't do that to their Insta pages. Bet that would've saved Kate Beckinsale from scrubbing her entire account.

