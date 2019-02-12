Our Favorite Love Songs: NEW 102.7 DJs Get All Sappy for Valentine's Day

It's Valentine's Day, and nothing makes us remember the love and affection of our closest friends, lovers, spouses or significant-others like a good love song.

We asked our NEW 102.7 DJs to share some of the songs that they hold closest to their hearts, and we have to say -- we have a bunch of SOFTIES on our staff! Take a look below at the tracks we chose as the songs that light up our love this, and every, Valentine's Day!

Shannon Holly

Shannon Holly's Picks:

Sometimes you have to open yourself up to being totally made fun of...so here it goes. When I think of romantic songs for Valentines Day, of course my mind should go right to my own wedding song right? It does unless your wedding song is by Ginuwine and it's actually titled "Differences." Imagine for a moment how that looked in my wedding program.

Video of Ginuwine - Differences Official Video (HQ-Audio)

Sometimes I don't think things through. In my defense, if you actually listen to the song it's about the difference someone can make in your life and how he can change everything for the better. However, the irony is not lost on me when someone asks what our wedding song is and it sounds like we are the poster children for people who can't agree on anything. I still love me some old school Ginuwine though!

Video of peter cetera - glory of love (Video Official) HD

Peter Cetera - "The Glory of Love" (from the Karate Kid)

This song is the longest running lie in my marriage. "The Glory of Love" is what we tell everyone our wedding song is because we're so embarrassed by #1. Is it wrong that I still crush on Ralph Macchio and dream of him crane-kicking on the beach to my "wedding song?"

Video of Boyz II Men - I&#039;ll Make Love To You (Official Music Video)

Boys II Men - "I'll Make Love To You"

I'm a huge Boys II Men fan and this song has a good Valentines Day written all over it! If Wanya's voice doesn't pierce your soul then we can’t be friends.

Mike Adam's Picks:

Video of BØRNS - Electric Love (Official Music Video)

BORNS - "Electric Love"

"Baby you're like lightning in a bottle. I can't let you go now that I got it." Love those lyrics! I feel like that's how a relationship should make you feel. Like you got a hold of something so special, that you refuse to ever lose it.

Video of The Neighbourhood - Sweater Weather (Official Music Video)

The Neighbourhood - "Sweater Weather"

This song just makes me wanna go off on an impromptu adventure with my wife. It reminds me that continuing to be spontaneous in your relationship is a way to keep things from going stale.

Video of Clean Bandit - Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson) [Official Video]

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - "Symphony"

Just listen to the lyrics in this one. Poetic. It's literally feelings put into words.

Christine Richie's Picks:

I stuck with more recent songs because how can you narrow down the best love songs of all time to just a few? I also stuck with a theme because to me, Valentine's Day is a holiday for enduring love.

Video of New Year’s Day

Taylor Swift - "New Year’s Day"

Taylor is a wordsmith. This song paints the perfect picture of what it’s like to be in a relationship for the long haul. Anybody can be there for the fun times but what about when things get rough? This is such a simple but meaningful love song.

“I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town, babe or if you strike out and you’re crawling home.”

Video of Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud [Official Video]

Ed Sheeran - "Thinking Out Loud"

I want someone to love me like this. That’s what I thought after hearing Thinking Out Loud. Sheeran's a master at lyrics that make you swoon. It quickly became the most popular wedding song until he put out ‘Perfect.’ I still prefer this one. “Cause honey your soul could never grow old it’s evergreen, and baby your smile’s forever in my mind and memory.”

Video of Leon Bridges - Beyond (Official Video)

Leon Bridges - "Beyond"

This one touched me in a different way. It’s about that oh sh** moment when you realize you’re gone! You have met 'the one' and there's no turning back. Yes, it’s thrilling but also terrifying! I just love how honest it is. “I’m scared to death that she might be it, that the love is real, that the shoe might fit. She might just be my everything & beyond.”

Video of James Arthur - Say You Won&#039;t Let Go (Official Music Video)

James Arthur - "Say You Won’t Let Go"

James has an amazing voice but it was the first few lines of the song that hooked me. “I met you in the dark, you lit me up. You made me feel as though I was enough.” These lyrics go straight to your heart if you struggle with self esteem. It’s the ultimate to find someone who quiets those doubts. This song not only made me feel understood but it also gave me hope that I can find someone to love me, flaws and all.