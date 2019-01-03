NEW 102.7's Songs To Start The New Year On a Positive Note

As we head into 2019, the DJs here at NEW 102.7 wanted to share some of our favorite tracks that make us want to take on a brand new year!

From Panic! to Perry, here's a quick look at some of the songs and videos NEW 102.7 DJs Xtine, Mike Adam, Shannon Holly and Music Director Fabi think will help you start the year off on a positive note.

Panic! At the Disco – High Hopes

Video of Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes (Official Video)

--Not only does the music get you pumped by the lyrics inspire you to keep chasing your dreams. ~Xtine

"Shooting for the stars when I couldn't make a killing/ didn't have a dime but I always had a vision/ always had high, high hopes"

--Reminds me of my Mom telling me to think big and reach for the stars. I also love the part about manifesting a destiny because I’m a huge believer in positive visualization. You can’t achieve your dreams without it! ~Shannon

“Mama said Fulfill the prophecy, Be something greater, Go make a legacy, Manifest destiny”

P!nk - Get The Party Started

Video of P!nk - Get The Party Started

I think this song just embodies the energy I want to have when coming into a new year. Like, coming out guns blazing, with nothing but positivity. The minute I hear this song, I'm instantly in a good mood and feel energized. ~Mike Adam

A Great Big World - This Is A New Year

Video of A Great Big World - This Is the New Year

"Another year you made a promise Another chance to turn it all around And do not save this for tomorrow Embrace the past and you can live for now"

Kodaline – Head Held High

Video of Kodaline - Head Held High (Official Video)

A nice reminder that not everything is going to go your way but you have to keep your head up, not get discouraged and press on. ~Xtine

"You need a little hope to carry on/ In the middle of the night when you're alone You got to keep your head up high"

RENT Soundtrack - Seasons of Love

Video of Seasons of Love - Rent Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Your life is a series of minutes...spend them giving and receiving love to make them count. ~Shannon

Black Eyed Peas - Let's Get It Started

Video of The Black Eyed Peas - Let&#039;s Get It Started (Official Music Video)

I mean, self explanatory, right? Lets get this year started! I don't know about you, but I was SO ready for 2018 to be over. By the time Fall rolled around, I was like, "Okay, 2019... I can't wait to meet you". ~Mike Adam

Marky Mark - Good Vibrations

Video of Marky Mark feat The Funky Bunch - Good Vibrations

Because you don’t receive negativity...it bounces off you in 2019. Also, his abs. ~Shannon

OneRepublic – I Lived

Video of OneRepublic - I Lived

This song puts life into perspective. How do you want to go out? Having played it safe or having really lived. A good one to help set your intentions for the New Year. ~Xtine

"I owned every second that this world could give/ I saw so many places, the things that I did/ Yeah with every broken bone, I swear I lived"

Rihanna - We Found Love

Video of Rihanna - We Found Love ft. Calvin Harris

Again, another song that isn't your 'typical' new year song, but I just get so inspired by "We Found Love". For whatever the reason, it makes me feel hopefully, and like good things are on the horizon. And that's what a new year is all about, right? Unlimited potential and opportunities! ~Mike Adam

Swedish House Mafia - Don’t You Worry Child

Video of Swedish House Mafia - Don&#039;t You Worry Child ft. John Martin

Ultimately God has our back whether we see it or not. ~Shannon

The Script – Superheroes

Video of The Script - Superheroes (Official Video)

You know that saying, "Nothing worth having comes easy?" That's the spirit of this song. Our pain and struggles make us who we are and the rewards come when you push through all the negative stuff. ​~Xtine

"Every day, every hour, turn the pain into power"

Taylor Swift - Shake it Off

Video of Taylor Swift - Shake It Off

Because that’s all a tough time is...something to shake off and then you move on to the good stuff. ~Shannon

Ben Rector - Brand New

Video of Ben Rector - Brand New

"I feel like windows rolled down, new city, streets and cabs. I feel like anything can happen, laughing, You take me right back, when we were kids. Never thought I'd feel like this"

Katy Perry – Roar

Video of Katy Perry - Roar (Official)

When you need to find your voice and stop taking everyone’s crap this needs to be your anthem for the 2019. ~Xtine

"I got the eye of the tiger/ a fighter dancing through the fire cause I am a champion and you're gonna hear me roar"

Daft Punk - Around The World

Video of Daft Punk - Around The World

Not sure what it is about this song that reminds me of a new year and new beginnings. Maybe it's just that I associate this song with partying on NYE. I HAVE been out the clubbing game for a bit... do DJs even play this anymore?! ~Mike Adam

Shawn Mendes - There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

Video of Shawn Mendes - There&#039;s Nothing Holdin&#039; Me Back

It’s a decision to move forward. Don’t forget that you are a force of nature. ~Shannon

Kings of Leon - Waste A Moment

Video of Kings Of Leon - Chapter 1, Waste a Moment (Official Music Video)

"Take the time to waste a moment... Never ask to be forgiven". Those lyrics just speak to me each and every year. It reminds me to, yes, work hard, but don't forget to stop to smell the roses, and always live life on your terms. I think the beginning of each year is a great time to remind yourself to do those things. ~Mike Adam

Survivor - Eye of the Tiger

Video of Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger (Official Music Video)

You will have to dig deep and push yourself to make big things happen. That’s when you’ll see what you are really made of. Get excited to meet your badass self in 2019! ~Shannon