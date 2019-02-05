NEW 102.7 DJs Share Their Favorite GRAMMYs Moments

As the world awaits music's biggest night, the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th, the DJs here at NEW 102.7 are getting glassy-eyed with wonder over what we'll see this year.

That got us all thinking about some of our favorite GRAMMYs moments over the years.

Below are some past GRAMMYs moments chosen by NEW 102.7's Shannon Holly, Mike Adam, and Christine Richie that left a mark.

Shannon Holly

Shannon Holly's Favorite Grammy Moments

I'm huge into girl power so when divas Patti LaBelle, Christina Aguilera, Mya, Lil' Kim, and P!nk Performed "Lady Marmalade" from Moulin Rouge I was glued to the TV. Yeah, there was some caddy beef between P!nk and Christina when getting ready for this performance...Christina planned on stealing the spotlight and P!nk told her to take a seat. It carried on for a while but thankfully they squashed it and realized that women are stronger together. I loved how fierce they all were!

Video of Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil&#039; Kim, Mya &amp; Patti Labelle - Lady Marmalade

I also loved Elton John & Eminem back in 2001. It was more than the performance, it was the message that forgiveness and appreciating our differences is what the world needs...now more than ever.

I'm also picking Adele’s George Michael Tribute from 2017 because Adele actually made a mistake. You know, like a real human being. There was a technical issue, she took a beat, settled in and knocked it out of the park. She cared about doing the song right for her hero and decided it was better to reset. If you ask me, that showed even more heart than if it went off without a hitch.

Video of Adele STOPS, Swears &amp; Restarts George Michael Tribute During 2017 Grammy Awards Performance

Mike Adam's Favorite GRAMMYs Moments

Video of Eminem Stan ft Elton John (Grammys)

I love when a GRAMMYs performance brings together two artists who would normally never hit the stage together. So with that being said, Eminem teaming up with Elton John in 2001 to perform "Stan" is totally one of my favorite Grammys moments. Plus, what a power play! Everyone was calling Em a homophobe because of his lyrics... critics didn't know what to say after this performance.

Another unlikely team up I loved was Stevie Nicks and Taylor Swift back in 2010. Both of these ladies will go down as all-time greats, so to witness them singing together??? Magical. (Go ahead, try to find a good version of it on the internet, I dare you.)

Christine Richie's Favorite GRAMMYs Moment

Video of Melissa Etheridge (feat. Joss Stone) ~ Piece Of My Heart [Janis Joplin tribute 2005]

I’m going back to 2005 for my favorite GRAMMYs Moment. Melissa Etheridge had been undergoing treatment for Breast Cancer and we hadn’t seen her for some time. She was part of the Janis Joplin tribute. When Etheridge came out with her bald head and sang, “Piece of My Heart,” it was with a fierceness and defiance that only a cancer survivor could. I’m sure deciding to go out on the grammy stage with no hair was a tough decision but it was powerful and I was very glad she did. It showed strength, courage and was a big FU to cancer. That scream towards the end felt like a release of all that she had been through. I remember cheering her on from my couch with tears in my eyes.

I still get chills when I watch it. She definitely did Janis Joplin proud.

The 61st annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, February 10th on CBS.