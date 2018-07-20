NEW 102.7 Announces the 2018 Top Workplaces in NYC

NEW 102.7 has announced the Top Workplaces in New York City in its first workplaces survey. The honorees include a global construction firm, the world’s largest specialized staffing firm, a financial advisory company, a B2C group, and a retail services organization. To receive the designation as a Top Workplace, companies were invited to participate, and their employees were asked to answer a detailed questionnaire. Any employer could partake in the employee survey, as long as it had at least 100 employees in New York City. The survey was conducted in partnership with survey firm Energage.

Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage, believes “becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy, it’s an achievement organizations have to work for.” This idea built the components of the survey, which gathered responses on organizational health factors that measure how well employees are working together toward a common cause. The survey also asked employees of these workplaces about employee engagement, confidence in their company’s leadership, and basic factors such as pay, benefits, flexibility, training, and expectations. To ensure accuracy on survey administration, Energage utilized statistical tests to search for questionable results, which could lead to employer disqualification.

Claffey also stresses the importance of a rich workplace culture in a competitive business world. Energage has surveyed 47,000 organizations over the past decade and the top 10 percent of companies have a score of their employee engagement levels above 85 percent. Claffey believes “employee engagement translates into stronger retention, higher productivity, and better performance. Employee engagement is the outcome of a healthy workplace culture. In today’s business environment, culture distinguishes the world’s most valuable companies.” The following workplaces scored the highest on Energage's survey.

Here are the organizations that made the Top Workplaces of NYC for 2018.

Large Employer

Structure Tone is a leading global construction management company and general contracting service provider with offices located in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland. Founded in 1971, the company has grown to more than $4 billion in annual construction volume. The Structure Tone family of companies consists of Structure Tone, LF Driscoll, Structure Tone Southwest, Pavarini Construction Co., Pavarini McGovern and Govan Brown. Structure Tone’s NYC office was the first building in New York to become WELL certified, a program certifying that the office’s interior environment achieves rigorous standards for human health and wellness.

Structure Tone’s Charity Committee organizes community service events throughout the year. Some recent events include mock interviews with developmentally disabled New Yorkers seeking to enter the workforce, filling backpacks with school supplies for underprivileged children, and running charity road races for the American Heart Association, JPMC Corporate Challenge, and others.

New York City employees: 517

Midsize Employer

Evelyn Hill Inc. is a third generation family-owned company that has been the exclusive concessionaire for the National Park Service for the past 87 years. Founded in 1931, the company became the leader in concessionaire sustainability methods, recycling over 97 percent of the solid waste produced by its operation. They operate the food service and gift shop on both Liberty Island and Ellis Island. The company transformed the eating experience in 2006, moving away from the traditional and feasted on healthy organic salad and sandwiches; 6-ounce Angus burgers and high-end fisherman platters, crab cake sandwiches and lobster rolls. In 2007, they continued the process, introducing a full printed menu and adding locally raised foods as well as increasing the organic foods.

In 2010, Evelyn Hill Inc. opened the Liberty Gift Pavilion, a LEED Platinum Certified building. This environmentally friendly construction features recycled materials, waterless urinals, LED lighting, a Geothermal heating and cooling system and rainwater recycling.

New York City employees: 155

Midsize Employer

Celebrating its 70th anniversary, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers online job search services on its divisional websites. Robert Half currently has approximately 17,200 employees worldwide focusing on management and career advice in both physical and digital spaces.

Leading by example, the Robert Half organization is rooted in its mission to be a socially responsible corporate citizen. Education and workforce development are the cornerstones of their program; however, they also allow employees to determine what issues matter most to them personally — hunger, literacy, homelessness, health — and, with company support, take the lead.

New York City employees: 166

Small Employer

National Financial Network “Do The Right Thing” by establishing trust with their clients as well as educating them in order to make a positive impact on their lives. National Financial Network has achieved decades of success by staying true to these values. Critical to its culture is a spirit of teamwork and service. These core values combined with a strong commitment to their clients’ well-being guide decision making and help impact the lives.

Of the 62 firms nationally, National Financial Network has been in the top 5 for 11 consecutive years. They have over 2.5 billion dollars of Assets Under Management and serve over 25,000 members.

New York City employees: 107

Small Employer

Equinix connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees, and partners inside the world's most connected data centers in 44+ markets across five continents. In the United States, Equinix operates data centers in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Washington D.C. The rise of digital business is inspiring innovative commerce and collaboration models and whole new ways of competing. Interconnection makes it all happen.

With 6,200 employees in the U.S., Equinix is connecting its global platform for digital business physically and virtually around the world, enabling its customers to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything.

New York City employees: 101