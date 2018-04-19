Named After a Music Legend, Co-Signed By Shawn Mendes... James TW is the Next Pop Superstar

By Mike Adam

Chances are you might be more familiar with the guy James TW was named after… another little singer-songwriter by the name of James Taylor. Yes, THAT James Taylor. The way the story goes is, Mr. Taylor is apparently James TW’s parent’s favorite singer (maybe SECOND favorite singer now that their son is in the biz) and they decided to name James after him. Although James Taylor wasn’t James TW’s first concert, he told me that he HAS seen him live, and that it was quite the experience.

James TW is on the up and up… he’s been co-signed by Shawn Mendes, landed a major label deal, and has millions of views and streams on his resume. James also shares some of the same idols as Shawn - Ed Sheeran and John Mayer. When I asked him who’s on the short-list of artists he’d die to work with, John was one of the three (sorry Ed).

James and I touched on what he learned from touring with Shawn Mendes, and whether or not the two have discussed doing a song together. The answer to the latter is - yes, but James feels the need to prove himself first, alone, before bringing out the big guns (aka Shawn Mendes) for song features.



The interview wasn't without that one odd turn that no one anticipates. I’m not gonna give too much away, but we somehow ended up talking about Nickelback for a moment! I know… odd. Watch the full interview above!

James TW's latest single "Say Love" is out now.