Famous4Heads: Watch Sara Bareilles Guess Celebrities Based Solely on Their Foreheads

Singer Sara Bareilles sits with NEW 102.7's Mike Adam for a game of 'Famous 4Heads' -- where we flash a stack of foreheads and our guest has to guess the celebrity! There's no getting around this... she was terrible (LOL). But we had fun playing, and that's all that matters, right?

Watch the FULL interview with Sara here, where she discusses a possible return to Broadway, new music possibly inspired by the 45th president, and some of the artists she's currently spinning on her playlist.