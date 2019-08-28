VMAs In Need Of Revamp; Ed Sheeran Presses Pause

So, the VMAs pulled in 4.9 million viewers across all 12 channels it aired on... which is... an ALL. TIME. LOW. for the award show.

Producers are defending this by saying social engagement and online video views rose 85 percent year to year. Okay guys, here's how we're gonna fix this. Just live stream the event next year, no TV, have my girls BLACKPINK or BTS perform for 2020, and please, please shell out some money to get a real host the next go-round.

For me, I thought the highlights of the night were Lizzo and Normani as far as entertainment value goes, and Miley sounded awesome performing her new one too. I liked the pace of the show, but overall I thought it lacked creativity and definitely was missing that 'it' moment you wait for while watching the VMAs. You know, usually something happens at some point that EVERYONE is talking about for weeks after. There was nothing even remotely close during this 2019 ceremony.

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Alright next up... on Monday night, during his last show of the Divide Tour, Ed Sheeran announced he's going into 'semi-retirement'.

In part of the shocking but not so shocking statement, he said -- "See you in a few years. As you may or may not know, I've been on the Divide Tour for over 2 years and this is the last day. This is my last gig for probably 18 months. I'm starting a life with Cherry. I can't spend the next 20 years on the road."

Baby making time!!! Okay, Ed didn't say THAT, but I imagine that has to be on his and Cherry's mind, right? Ed has said in the past that he wants kids and does not want to wait 'til forever to get crackin' on that family. I love it. Can't wait to see what comes of this time off for Ed.