Top 5 Reasons Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' Performance Is Oscar Worthy

By Jacqueline Runice

If anyone can sell movie musical melodrama, it’s Lady Gaga. From her appearance on the red carpet in a dress made of meat to heartfelt pleas of equality through her songs and charitable work, she takes chances like a genuine artist as opposed to a mere Insta sensation.

Whether she’s doing a talk show interview, belting out songs on stage, or acting in a film where her emotional honesty is a characteristic ideal for the heartbreaking storyline, Ms. Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta wears her heart on her sleeve. There may be a Million Reasons, but here are a solid five why her go at A Star is Born is Oscar worthy.

She Breathes New Life Into An Old Story

The fourth iteration of a movie could elicit yawns but Lady Gaga simultaneously injects a big voice, nuanced fragility and quiet vulnerability that only a great actress can balance believably. Each of the previous three film versions stands on its own because the female lead made it her own - and Gaga doesn’t disappoint in the 2018 go-round. The story has it all: Dreams fulfilled and dashed; addiction; yearning for fame, yet fearful of its baggage; love and loss. Melodramatic? Of course. But so is Romeo and Juliet and Shakespeare’s classic has been remade nearly 50 times.



The Audience Identifies With Her Insecurity

When her character, Ally, says, “Almost every single person has told me they like the way I sounded but they didn’t like the way I look,” the audience swoons because she delivers a universal insecurity with utter believability. Free of stage makeup and looking younger and more innocent for it, the lady hits all the right notes in this part, both physically and emotionally.



The Voice

Gaga has powerful pipes. And in a film where lush, theatrical music is the third star, Ms. G delivers the goods with goosebumps.



A Reason To Believe

Lady Gaga’s performance makes the dreams (or you might call them myths) of getting discovered out of nowhere and simultaneously falling in love with a star believable. You see the love swell in her heart and emerge in her eyes when she looks at Jack (Bradley Cooper) and you know that that voice can’t go anywhere but to the top.



Applause

Even though this version focuses on the male lead more than the previous three renditions of A Star is Born, Lady Gaga steals the show and it’s yet another way the musician turns Hollywood fable into reality.