Sara Bareilles Talks New Music, John Legend + a Return To Broadway?

I think I've officially lost count of how many times I interviewed Sara. BUT, I do remember that every time I have, she's been nothing but a peach. Upbeat, witty and always down for a good conversation.

Sara popped by to talk about her new album Amidst The Chaos, which was inspired by Donald Trump... well, kind of. Listen to one of the singles from the album, "Armor", and you'll have a better idea of what I'm talking about. Sara and I touched on why she needed to get into the studio following the Trump/Clinton election, how John Legend ended up on the album, and how doing Waitress changed her approach to creating songs.

Video of Sara Bareilles - Armor

Speaking of Waitress, Sara shared with me some unexpected, high-profile playgoers that came to see her in the hit show. Here's a hint for one of them... his name rhymes with Shmin Shmanuel. And of course, I had to ask her if she would hit the stage again or even just compose for another play.

Watch the full interview above.

Before Ms. Bareilles jet, we played #Famous4heads, and... there's no getting around this... she was terrible (LOL). But we had fun playing, and that's all that matters, right?