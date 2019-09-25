POP60 with Mike Adam: White Castle BEER Is Coming!

White Castle BEER is about to be a thing... 'cause why go to White Castle after a night of drinking, when you can go to White Castle while STILL drinking. There's no word yet on which locations will get the booze, but the rollout will happen sometime next year.

(Photo illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

So how did Demi Moore discover former husband Ashton Kutcher was cheating on her? By Google Alert. She then obviously called her husband and asked if it was true, and according to Demi, he came clean immediately. Moral of the story - don't set up Google Alerts. Kidding. Don't cheat.

Da Baby is dropping a new album on Friday titled "Kirk," which is actually the rappers real last name, and it features the Queen Nicki Minaj, Migos, Chance The Rapper and more. This is his SECOND album of the year! Oh, and the album cover artwork? It's Da Baby as... a baby. Makes sense.