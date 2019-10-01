POP60 with Mike Adam: Kelly Clarkson SLAYED Some Lizzo!

Weezer, Kacey Musgraves and Panic! At The Disco will cover new, original songs from Frozen 2 for the soundtrack and end credits. The soundtrack drops on November 15th, a week before the movie. Now, is this a little TOO mainstream for Weezer?! Sure, probably. But nobody's turning down that Disney money!

So Kelly Clarkson has a talk show now, and honestly, the best thing about it is when she SINGS on the show. Big surprise, I know. Lucky for fans, she kicks off every episode with a cover. She recently covered Lizzo's song "Juice" and just crushed it. Now maybe we can get Lizzo on her show, then the two of them in studio together.

Video of Juice (Lizzo Cover) | Kellyoke | The Kelly Clarkson Show

NFL legend Ray Lewis drops out of Dancing With The Stars because of a foot injury. He hurt himself during practice while working on his cha-cha moves. I guess it was a preexisting thing from his football days, and it's gonna require surgery now. Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8pm on ABC.