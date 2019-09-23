No Texting During The Show... RIHANNA!

This brave UK man by the name of Dave apparently bought a 'fridge safe' to stop his fiance from eating his chocolate. Oh, and to add insult to injury, the lockbox is entirely see-through! So she could SEE the goodies, just not get to them. His fiance Stacey Lowe posted a pic of the... er... "situation" to Facebook, and it quickly went viral. It now has over 60,000 shares and over 116,000 comments.

Can I just tell you, if I did that, my wife would BURN. THEE. HOUSE DOWN. Has this guy never heard of the whole "happy wife, happy life" phrase?! 'Cause at this pace, she may not even become his wife!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Next up, Rihanna was caught texting during a preview of "Slave Play" on Broadway here in New York, but before you criticize, Riri was apparently texting the PLAYWRIGHT, praising him and how good the show was. Sooo, does that make it okay? I definitely think that's better than finding out she was like texting one of her girlfriends about what happened on the latest episode of Power, you know?

