NEW Harry Styles Music On The Way?!

Harry Styles was spotted shooting what appeared to be a music video in Cancun, Mexico! He was with director Vincent Haycock, who’s worked with Lana Del Rey, Florence and the Machine and more. So we’re gonna get new music from Harry sooner than I thought, and judging by the director he selected, it seems like Harry will be leaning even more into the rock genre for this sophomore album.

Word on the street is that #HarryStyles just filmed a music video in Mexico for an upcoming song!!! You ready for Harry to kick off his new era?! pic.twitter.com/tCCSBjkwbT — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) August 6, 2019

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's former flame, was spotted on date in Brooklyn at SoHo House with Tyler C. from the Bachelorette... just days after he was seen with Hannah Brown! I mean, Hannah DIDN'T pick him, soooo taste of your own medicine, Hannah?! Gigi and Tyler followed each other about a month ago on Instagram.Looks like she was a fan of more than just the show!