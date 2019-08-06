NEW Harry Styles Music On The Way?!

August 6, 2019
Mike Adam
DJ Blog
Entertainment
Music

Harry Styles was spotted shooting what appeared to be a music video in Cancun, Mexico! He was with director Vincent Haycock, who’s worked with Lana Del Rey, Florence and the Machine and more. So we’re gonna get new music from Harry sooner than I thought, and judging by the director he selected, it seems like Harry will be leaning even more into the rock genre for this sophomore album. 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's former flame, was spotted on date in Brooklyn at SoHo House with Tyler C. from the Bachelorette... just days after he was seen with Hannah Brown! I mean, Hannah DIDN'T pick him, soooo taste of your own medicine, Hannah?! Gigi and Tyler followed each other about a month ago on Instagram.Looks like she was a fan of more than just the show!

Dish Nation
Mike Adam
Harry Styles
Gigi Hadid