Miley Cyrus's Top 5 Most Charitable Highlights

By Mark G. McLaughlin



Miley Cyrus supports no fewer than 43 charities and 31 causes. When it comes to celebrity giving, she puts even some of the top names in Hollywood to shame. She is especially supportive of the fights against cancer and AIDS and the struggle to overcome poverty and hunger in America. Ms. Cyrus actively encourages others, notably young people, to become involved in charitable work, especially in their own neighborhoods. Having lost her own home to the wildfires raging through California, Cyrus has given and has called on others to give to help those made homeless or injured in those fires. While the following only touches on the good work she has done and continues to do, here are five of the highlights of Miley Cyrus' career in supporting charities.



Despite Losing Her Home, Donates to Help Other Victims of California Fires



Although having lost the $2.5 Malibu home she shares with beau Liam Hemsworth in the California wildfires in November, Miley says she still counts herself as “one of the lucky ones,” as “my animals and love of my life made it out safely, and that's all that matters now.” Cyrus and Hemsworth donated $500,000 to help other wildfire victims and is asking her friends and fans to donate to the Red Cross and to other disaster relief organizations that are helping survivors of the fires that have been sweeping through Southern California.

Our home before and after the devastating #WoolsleyFire.



Please donate anything you can to The Malibu Foundation in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic... https://t.co/K2yFpjZDzc pic.twitter.com/6o8maqtRhd — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2018