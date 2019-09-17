Martha Stew... Leonards? She Got A COW Named After Her!

Martha Stewart got a cow named in her honor... no, seriously. Yesterday, Paramus got its first Stew Leonards, and Martha Stewart was back in her native New Jersey to celebrate the grand opening! Apparently the celebration included her picking out a cow, so it could be named after her. Okay, in ANY other situation this would be highly offensive, am I right?! The event took place at Paramus Park Mall.

Next up, Meghan Markle shared new photo of baby Archie for Prince Harry's 35th birthday. The pic was snapped back in July, on the day of Archie's christening. It was a part of the Instagram post she dedicated to her hubby.

The accompanying caption reads, “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son." Hmm... I rate that like a 4 out of 10 on the romantic, real love scale. I feel like she Googled "romantic things to say on birthday" before writing that... or is that just me?

