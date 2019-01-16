Last Minute Coachella Drop Outs: Kanye West Demands 'Dome Stage', JT's Cords Are Still Bruised

There were some last minute line up changes made to the Coachella Music and Arts Festival happening out in Indio, CA -- April 12th-21st of 2019.

© Press Association

Kanye West was originally supposed to headline the fest, but according to one of the festival's founders, he wanted a special "dome stage" built specifically for him. Which, to be honest, isn't really a crazy request even for 'Ye, but the 'genius' didn't give enough time for the organizers to pull it off. So, he pulled out of the show just two days before the line up was announced.

Luckily they were able to swap in Ariana Grande!

See Also: Official Coachella 2019 Line Up

© Press Association

Justin Timberlake was also initially supposed to play the festival but had to cancel due to bruised vocal cords. He pretty much canceled his entire 'Man of the Woods' tour because of those bruised cords.

Get well, JT!

Again, luckily organizers were able to bump up Aussie band Tame Impala to the top headlining spot.

The show must go on! Here's hoping for some Kanye West and JT goodness next year.