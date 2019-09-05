"Kill My Mind" by Louis Tomlinson Will BLOW Your Mind!

The "Hot Girl Summer" music video, starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, is finally here... "But Mike, it's September!" I know, but better late than never, right?! However, Megan Thee Stallion is already coining a new phrase - "Hot Girl Semester".

Video of Megan Thee Stallion - Hot Girl Summer ft. Nicki Minaj &amp; Ty Dolla $ign [Official Video>

She recently shared a video of her finishing some homework before heading out to a party... and it's legit, Meg is still in college getting her Health Administration degree. Moral of the story -- it's okay to twerk, but after your home work.

Finishing my homework before my after party #hotgirlsemester pic.twitter.com/zwvnNNRBb5 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 31, 2019

Next up, former One Directioner Louis Tomlinson dropped a new song titled "Kill My Mind", aaaaand it's not what you'd expect from him! It has indie pop vibes to it, and he said this is the 'most comfortable' he's ever felt musically. This is the first release from Louis since the tragic passing of his younger sister.

When #LouisTomlinson said he was working on some genre-bending music, he wasn't kidding! @Louis_Tomlinson breaks the mold and takes an artistic leap with #KillMyMind... and it's all kinds of amazing. Grab it here: https://t.co/KhXXrBX68e pic.twitter.com/KWyy7cR4I0 — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) September 5, 2019

If I'm being honest, I like this new 'direction'... pun intended. I think Louis Tomlinson's voice sounds really awesome in this lane, so we'll wait and see what the rest of the album sounds like!

