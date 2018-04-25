Janelle Monae Weighs In On Whether Or Not We Can 'Love the Art, But Hate the Artist'

By Mike Adam/Joe Cingrana

Singer/songwriter, actor, fashion icon... Janelle Monae's business card would run out of room before all her titles were included.

She's a phenomenon. Sure, it's easy to just do a lot... but to be GREAT at a lot of different things, that's rare.

Janelle popped by the station to talk about her new album Dirty Computer, but being a long-time fan of Janelle, I wasn't going to limit the interview to just the album. We talked about how Janelle's parents responded to her initially telling them she wanted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, her relationship with Prince, why she didn't audition for Black Panther, and her thoughts on being able to separate art from artist... meaning, can I still enjoy a classic R. Kelly album for what it is, or is it now tainted because of the accusations brought against him.

On Fresh 102.7, we're currently playing "Make Me Feel," one of the singles off Dirty Computer. This is the most Prince-influenced song on the album, allegedly providing the synths for the song. Aside from "Make Me Feel," Prince kind of served as an unofficial executive producer of sorts with Dirty Computer. Now, I love "Make Me Feel," don't get me wrong... but below is one of my top three favorite songs off the album. "Pynk". Check it out!