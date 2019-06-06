Inigo Pascual Sets His Sights On The US

What's that saying? Three degrees of separation? That's kind of how it went with Inigo and I. I've been longtime friends with Leroy Sanchez, who Inigo has worked with, and recently I interviewed Wengie, who... yup, you guessed it, Inigo has ALSO worked with. He and I came together 'organically'. And I'm glad we did.

Video of Wengie &amp; Inigo Pascual - Mr Nice Guy (Official Music Video) [English Version>

Inigo made the long trip to New York City for a few days to handle some press, do some performances, and just get the buzz up even more about his upcoming music here in the states. He'll drop a new single at the end of the month, and let me just tell you... it's a HIT! From the production to his vocals, this song is going to surprise you.

During the interview, we touched on his hopes to cross over in the United States, some of the highlights he's achieved already in his blossoming career, oh, and that famous father of his!

I loved how appreciative Inigo was that I took out the time to knock out the interview, and how he lit up when we discussed his future goals. He's young, talented, and on the verge of taking the industry by storm. I'm just excited to watch it all unfold for him.