Garage bars are taking over Maplewood, NJ!!!

People have been transforming their garages into bars for the neighborhood -- no liquor license required, as long as homeowners aren’t selling the booze. John Garbarino was the first to start this domino effect with his "Gar Bar", then a bunch of others in Maplewood followed suit.

(Photo: RobertCrum/Getty Images)

So hold up... drinks are FREE at these places, you're not making any kind of profit, and these guys are just pouring thousands of dollars into a glorified man-cave? Thanks, but I wanna stay married.

Next up, Lizzo rocked a VERY expensive scrunchie at the VMAs!!!

Her high side ponytail was held in place by a $100 crystal-covered scrunchie. It features over 5,000 individual hand-applied rhinestones. Rich people, smh.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Then there's me... I found a hair tie on the subway the other day and put it into regular rotation.

