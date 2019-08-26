Emma Stone Photo As Cruella De Vil Released

The first photo of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil was released... am I the only one that didn't even KNOW she was playing the iconic villian?! It's for a live action Disney movie titled "Cruella", which hits theaters May 28, 2021. It's gonna take place in the punk rock era of the 1970s and tells Cruella's story BEFORE she was running around terrorizing the puppies. I gotta say... based off this one photo, it looks like it's gonna be pretty awesome.

Cruella 2021 A post shared by Emma Stone (@_emmastoneofficial_) on Aug 25, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

I feel like Disney is going the Maleficent route with this one. Focusing on the villain, telling their full story, and making the audience feel compassion towards them once we're in the know when it comes to their history. I'm totally here for it. And Emma Stone looks like she's channeling her inner Helena Bonham for this role, right?! Actually... I wonder if Helena auditioned for this gig, 'cause she woulda totally crushed it too, no?

Alright, get ready. Tomorrow all pumpkin everything returns to Starbucks! Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins, Pumpkin Scones, Pumpkin Spice Lattes... but there's gonna be a newbie on the block too -- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. I imagine it's for those that wanna come off as not wanting to be basic but deep down really are basic. Like, "No, no, this is not a pumpkin spice latte... this is a pumpkin cream COLD BREW. I take my coffee very seriously." Okay, calm down 'bruh'. You're still ordering a pumpkin drink in August.

