The Chicken Sandwich Wars Are Far From Over

Sooooo.... Celine Dion doesn't want her face tattooed on Drake's body.

During an interview, it was brought up how Drake wants a tattoo of her on his body -- Her response? "Please don't. As you get older, my face will get longer and it won't get prettier. If you do it, do a fake one so you can change your mind." If he goes through with it, can you imagine that cease and desist?

The “but please” is taking me out https://t.co/XROjsQmLAD — Duo Maxwell (@thejrocktv) September 19, 2019

Next up, KFC has a contender in the chicken sandwich wars now!

(Photo by Dianne Manson/Getty Images)

Their offering is a piece of fried chicken between two donuts (that'll take off a few years of your life, but I'm sure it's totally worth it). It's available for a limited time, and currently just getting its 'trial run' only in Pittsburgh and two cities in Virginia. In the meantime, I'm 'bout to go to Dunkin, get 2 glazed donuts, then fry up some chicken and make it myself. Can I just say... this shicken sandwich wars thing is easily the best thing about 2019.

