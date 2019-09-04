Camila Cabello's CC2 Era Is Here!!!

Tomorrow Camila Cabello is dropping not one, but TWO new songs - "Liar" and "Shameless."

These are the first songs we'll be hearing off her upcoming, still untitled, sophomore album. And guess what? New 102.7 is gonna do a RADIO.COM world premiere tomorrow!!!

We'll play both songs back to back at 8AM, then rotate both of them throughout the day, so make sure you tune in for that!

Oh, and be sure to let us know which is your favorite of the two!

Next up, East Rutherford, New Jersey is getting a mall next month... and this isn't just any mall.

It's the American Dream mall, which spans 16 acres! It's slated to open up on October 25th. It'll featuring indoor skiing, an aquarium, a water park and of course shops... lots and lots of shops.

From Barneys to Zara, your retail therapy will be on overload. You will literally be able to shop 'til you drop. Sounds like my nightmare... and my wife's [American> Dream come true, lol.