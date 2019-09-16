Beyonce... On a Horse... With a 20 Foot Weave

We've all been waiting on new Beyoncé music, right?! Well, it looks like Mrs. Carter may be dropping something very, very soon.

Beyoncé was spotted filming what appears to be a new music video at the end of last month at Pier 59 Studios here in NYC. According to an eyewitness, she was riding a horse... while wearing a 20-foot weave. Both of those things sound challenging separately, but of course, Beyoncé can do both at the same time and I'm sure look stunning while doing it. My weave would get caught in the horse's legs and I would break my face not even two minutes into that shoot.

Beyoncé was spotted filming a new music video in the week of August 26th at Pier 59 in New York City, US Weekly says.



According to an eyewitness, she was riding a horse and wore a 20-foot weave. pic.twitter.com/lDeXepn8od — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) September 16, 2019

Anyways, moving on... Heidi Lee, an 11-year-old Ariana Grande fan, with Spinal Muscular Atrophy was forced to miss one of Ari's Sweetener World Tour shows in Europe due to a scheduled surgery she had.

So what did Ariana Grande do? Sent her signed merch along with an adorable video message. The video basically just said that she was sad Heidi couldn't make the concert and that she's thinking of her. I'm not crying, YOU'RE crying! Watch the full video below...

Ariana sent a personal video and autographed merch to a sick fan who had to miss her show due to surgery -- pic.twitter.com/Zb4kJoyTxL — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) September 16, 2019

