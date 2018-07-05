Bebe Rexha: From Songwriter To Superstar... and Now Expert Forehead Detective!

By Mike Adam/Joe Cingrana

Interviewing Bebe Rexha... it was something I'd been waiting for for quite some time. She and I share something in common - we're both Albanian-American. I've already had the pleasure of sitting down with Rita Ora and Era Istrefi, who are also both Albanian, but Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa were still on the 'to do list'.

When Bebe popped by, I had an endless amount of questions to ask her. So naturally, the interview covers a lot of ground. Would she ever release an all-Albanian EP or album? Have her parents gotten starstruck over meeting any celebrities? Who would she want to get as a feature on Expectations (her debut album) that she couldn't? And those questions are just the tip of the iceberg.

Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7

In addition to the interview, Bebe and I played Famous4heads. The funniest part was right at the beginning of the game. The first forehead I showed her, she totally thought it was her own. She REFUSED to believe it was Christina Aguilera's forehead! Not gonna lie... they totally could be forehead twins!!

Video of Watch Bebe Rexha Try To Recognize Artists Just From Looking At Their Foreheads

Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7

When Bebe and I first connected, it was years ago on Twitter. I slid into her DMs to let her know I too was Albanian, and that I loved what she was doing both as a songwriter and an artist. What you have to understand is, the Albanian community is a closely knit one... ESPECIALLY when we're talking about Albanians in the entertainment biz. Mainly just because there aren't a lot of us in it. So we tend to stick together and support each other. Anyways, long story short, we ended up getting lunch one day. We were both talking about our aspirations. All I'm gonna say is, I hope Bebe has a new set of stars to reach for now. Higher ones. Because the dreams she shared with me that day... well, they're crossed off HER 'to do list'.

Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7

During her visit, Rexha performed a few songs for some lucky listeners in attendance and stuck around to take photos with everyone.

Thanks to everyone who came out! Bebe Rexha's debut album Expectations is OUT NOW!

​​