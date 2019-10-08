Mike Adam's AMAZING Scrabble Pregnancy Announcement Makes The Rounds

-Mike Adam/WNEW

SO, my wife and I are expecting our first child together. The due date it April 11th, and we're NOT finding out the sex... which I was surprised that a lot of people are opposed to this! Like, guys, remember there actually WAS a time when 'Gender Reveal Parties' weren't a thing. Anyways, this will be my mother's first grandchild, so my wife and I knew we needed to tell her in a special way.

Sarah, my wife, actually came up with this Scrabble idea long before we were pregnant. One random day years ago, she was just like, "I know how we're gonna tell your mom". It was brilliant. The 3 of us, and sometimes my younger sister as well when she's down from Boston, play Scrabble pretty frequently, so this was the perfect cover.

At this point my wife and I have been married for over 5 years. Our family members pretty much gave up on us when it comes to procreating, so the shock on my mother's face when we told her?!! I legit think she didn't truly believe us until about the 17th 'no sir'.

Couple surprises mom with amazing Scrabble pregnancy announcement. https://t.co/CPzsoAhmsp pic.twitter.com/1mUuCeSt1I — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 6, 2019

The video ended up going viral. Good Morning America picked it up, as well as Motherly, and some other major outlets. Dish Nation, the TV show I'm on, even did a little feature on it. I think the video is being embraced by so many because, yes, while the way we told my mother is creative, her reaction is just so authentic and real.

This baby has no idea what it's in for... grandma is about to spoil you rotten.

