5 Reasons Why Avril Lavigne's Comeback Era Is A Success (So Far)

Avril Lavigne is making a comeback, and this time she’s giving it her all. It’s been seven long years since the punk princess released an album, but she hasn’t been hiding out in vain. In 2015, Lavigne confirmed she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease – a bacterial infection that spreads to humans via infected ticks.

Despite her illness, Lavigne is fighting back. In a recent interview with Billboard, the Canadian singer revealed that she “knew death was coming” and shared how she felt during her lowest point. “I had accepted that I was dying,” she said. “And I felt in that moment like I was underwater and drowning.”

The singer isn’t just bouncing back from an illness; she’s reminding fans of her OG status as a punk heroine in the music industry. And so far, it’s working.

1. She Released the Single We’ve All Been Waiting For

Lavigne faced her fears head-on by releasing a brand new single titled “Head Above Water” – her first single since 2015. Unlike her upbeat, in-your-face guitar-based pop-punk tunes, “Head Above Water” invites listeners to feel.

"It is also the first song I wrote from my bed during one of the scariest moments of my life," she wrote on her website. "I had accepted death and could feel my body shutting down. I felt like I was drowning. Like I was going underwater and I just needed to come up for air... Unable to breathe. Praying to God for Him to help me just keep my head above the water.”

On Sept. 27, 2018, “Head Above Water” reached No. 1 on iTunes.

2. Her Intimate ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Performance

Exactly one week after the release of her single “Head Above Water,” Lavigne performed an emotional rendition of “Head Above Water” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” wearing a goddess-like white gown.

3. Her Emotional Birthday Music Video

The next day (Sept. 27), Lavigne surprised fans with an emotional music video – and on her birthday, no less. The video depicts Lavigne as we’ve never seen her before – vulnerable, yet completely indestructible.

“It makes my heart so unbelievably full to premiere the #HeadAboveWater music video for you all today, on my birthday,” she wrote on Twitter. “From the very first day I started writing this song, I have been inspired and gathering visuals and imagining what the music video could look like.”

4. Four words: The Avril Lavigne Foundation

In 2010, Lavigne founded The Avril Lavigne Foundation – a foundation that “R.O.C.K.S.” (Respect, Opportunity, Choices, Knowledge, and Strength) for children and youth with disabilities and serious illnesses.

Earlier this month, she used her newly-released single to launch a charitable T-shirt initiative. Proceeds from the T-shirt sales are being allocated for a collaborative initiative between The Avril Lavigne Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance, which will provide treatment for individuals affected by Lyme. (T-shirt sales end on Oct. 26, 2018.)

5. Her Mission to Help Others

This month, Lavigne accepted an invitation from the Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) to join its board of directors as a part of her mission to help others suffering from Lyme disease.

"Lyme disease nearly stole my life. I am committed to helping find answers so that others don't have to suffer as I did," Lavigne said in a press release. "The Avril Lavigne Foundation recently shifted our focus to include not only providing prevention resources, and funding treatment for individuals affected by Lyme, but also to begin accelerating research as well, in order to provide hope and transform lives. Joining forces with Global Lyme Alliance was the natural next step and I am honored to be part of this amazing team. GLA's leadership and focus on research is crucial to drive real change in how Lyme disease is understood and improve the lives of patients worldwide."