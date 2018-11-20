The 5 Most Adorable Miley Cyrus / Liam Hemsworth Moments

By Alaina Brandenburger



After meeting in 2009 while filming "The Last Song," Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fell in love and became one of the cutest new couples in Hollywood. Although their relationship was disrupted by a series of breakups and reconciliations, including a nearly three-year break from 2013 to 2016, they are back together, proving that true love conquers all. Here are some of their cutest moments.



1. Their Red-Carpet Debut

One of the most important moments in celebrity coupledom, the red carpet debut is where many celebs confirm that they are indeed an item. Miley and Liam made their red carpet couple debut at the 2010 Academy Awards. Then 17, Miley stunned in a Jenny Packham dress alongside her dapper new boyfriend. The two were spotted at an after party looking adorable and in love.



2. Dora the Explorer

Miley and Liam are animal lovers. A quick peek at either of their social media pages reveals glimpses into their lives with a multitude of furry friends, including a dog named Dora the Explorer. While Miley and Liam broke up for what appeared to be the last time in 2013, the pair remained friendly with one another, and Miley helped Liam adopt Dora in 2016. When Miley saw the pooch who needed a home, she immediately thought of her former beau, texting him photos while he was out of the country. Perhaps Liam's new furry friend is the one who relit the sparks of romance.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth dote on their dog Dora in sweet pics https://t.co/GwNLSysgzR pic.twitter.com/VRa5Wg5HDf — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 6, 2017

Being true Millennials, Miley and Liam love sharing bits of their personal lives with fans via social media, proving that they are everyday people. Liam has a habit of scaring Miley at random moments from the hallway to the car. The couple also shares Snaps of their dogs and their daily routine. These cultivated moments give fans the chance to connect with the couple on a more personal level, as they are both honest and genuine on social media.



4. They're Engaged!

Prior to calling it quits in 2013, Miley and Liam got engaged for the first time in 2012. Rumors flew when she was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring at a number of Hollywood events. The couple played coy for a few months before finally confirming their engagement in June of 2012. Stormy seas would keep them from walking down the aisle, but they have since rekindled their romance. They aren't engaged again yet, but they seem to be content at the moment.

Liam Hemsworth reminds us that he is happily engaged to Miley Cyrus (in Malibu): https://t.co/vlo16C4t9j pic.twitter.com/Q5QqOT691l — E! News (@enews) July 11, 2017

See Also: Miley Cyrus's Top 5 Most Charitable Highlights

When much of California was hit by devastating wildfires in the fall of 2018, Miley and Liam were among those who lost their homes. Liam shared images of the disaster on his social media feeds. They were both shocked and saddened to lose their home, but Miley expressed gratitude on social media because her dogs and Liam are all safe. Touched by the amount of support they've received from others in their Malibu neighborhood, the couple donated $500,000 to wildfire relief efforts, giving back to those in the area who also need help.



