Two Heads Are Better Than One? Two-Headed Rattlesnake Found In NJ
A 10-inch, two-headed rattlesnake was found in New Jersey!!!
It has two fully formed heads with independent brains, but a single body. Terrifying, right? Apparently though, "two times the fun" isn't that fun out in nature. Scientists say that the snake probably wouldn't have survived in the wild. It's 'uniqueness' makes it quite the target. It doesn't have the same mobility that a one-headed snake would.
A two-headed rattlesnake was found back in 2009, but experts say this is the first one found in Jersey. It was discovered in Burlington County, so I'll never be visiting there... sounds like something out of American Horror Story. No thank you.
Moving on...
Demi Lovato shared an unedited bikini photo on Instagram, with an awesome message to accompany it. In the caption, she writes, “This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is.”
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. ------------♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. -- #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT ------
Peep her IG (above), you'll be able to read the FULL caption. I think she looks, just, flawless in it. On another note, Demi revealed she's been hard at work in the studio, cooking up some new music. Her exact words? An 'anthem' is on the way.