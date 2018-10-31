10 Artists Who Will Always Look Younger Than Their Age

By Jacqueline Runice

Serums, lotions and potions; facials, fat melting, and fillers can all help anyone look some degree of better. But a grueling schedule of rehearsals, touring, air travel, talk shows, music videos, appearances, and endless publicity can coax the crow's feet out on an artist's face in no time. Whether its genetics, clean living, self-care or frequent trips to the derm doc, these music stars appear much younger than their chronological years and no doubt will continue to defy effects of the ticking clock and their serious skeds.

1. Ariana Grande

The Broadway musical and Nickelodeon television actress seamlessly graduated to pop music icon without ever looking a day over 17. At 25, the diminutive Ariana Grande has endured enough emotional upheaval in her private life (see Mac Miller and Pete Davidson) to add a few years to her appearance, but the native Floridian's youthful looks may become as iconic as that ponytail.

2. Jennifer Lopez

Everyone wants to have what Jennifer Lopez is having just to have half the energy of the Bronx-born dancer, singer, actress and businesswoman. She shuns alcohol, processed food, caffeine and cigarettes and counts on a strict diet and workout regimen to make 49 look like 25. Since she's utterly committed to a clean, organic diet and admits that working out actually makes her happy, look to Lopez looking great for years to come.

3. Avril Lavigne

Although living with the damaging effects of Lyme disease, the 34-year-old Canadian can still rock skate punk duds and eye makeup like a 19-year-old. Her necktie and tank top look has been stashed, however, and Avril Lavigne proves she looks smashing in evening gowns, too. Check out the video for her 2018 release, “Head Above Water,” and you’ll see she hasn’t aged a lick.

4. Pharrell Williams

Add the titles of singer, songwriter, record producer, television personality and fashion designer to father of triplets and one would expect a fairly tired looking guy. Pharrell Williams says he makes 45 look like 25 by drinking gallons of water and using skin exfoliants.

5. Gwen Stefani

Nearly 50, Gwen Stefani admits to "torturing" herself in the gym with cardio and high-intensity weight training up to four times a week. That explains the killer abs. Her not-a-day-over-30 face may be a testament to a vegetarian diet since age 12 and meals that revolve around organic fruit, vegetables and nuts.

6. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars' success is an authentic rags-to-riches story due strictly to a lot of hard work beginning at an early age. The 33-year-old, born Peter Gene Hernandez in Hawaii, owes his boyish appearance to his height (5'5"), perfect skin and energetic shows in which he sings, dances and plays drums, keyboards, bass and guitar.

7. Billie Joe Armstrong

The Green Day singer-songwriter is old enough to have two sons who are professional musicians. At age 46, he still would not look out of place fronting either of his kids' bands because of his boyish looks and incredible energy. Armstrong expanded his range with a Broadway adaptation of “American Idiot” and, in recent years, acting in film.

8. Lenny Kravitz

Touring for 30 years has not been etched in Lenny Kravitz's face. Neither has living in Paris (cheese, croissant, wine!) for years affected his lean body. Kravitz was a vegetarian for 15 years but at age 54, he now sups on fish and veg washed down with fresh juice and coconut water.

9. Shakira

2018 photos of the Colombian singer, songwriter and dancer reveal a luminous 41-year-old in a 25-year-old face and body. Known for her naturally curly hair, Shakira opts for less makeup now than in her younger days, which adds to her fresh-faced looks. Although she's the highest-selling Colombian artist of all time, her beauty regimen is simple - sunblock and vitamin C serum.

10. Beyoncé

If this story does nothing else, it should put the nail in the coffin of the cliché of overindulgent lives of pop stars. Beyoncé's routine doesn't waver from the rest in terms of healthy eating and exercise as a road to youthful looks. Her "Power Moves" workouts have spawned plenty of "How to Get Beyoncé's Body" YouTube videos (and you can wear gear from her own athleisure line while attempting them). If you want to shoot for her luminous, unlined skin, look into her vegan diet company, "22 Days," and you too can look like a million bucks while the 37-year-old makes a million more.