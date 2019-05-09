Zayn and Zhavia Ward Update "A Whole New World" for 'Aladdin'

With the release of the live action edition of Aladdin fast approaching, Disney has debuted the update to the film's classic song, "A Whole New World."

Zayn and Zhavia Ward trade verses in the updated version of the song, with longing looks in the video as each of them wander around the city. According to a statement, Zayn personally selected the standout from The Four: Battle for Stardom as his partner for the duet. The song is set to play over the end credits of the film, and is the first official release from the upcoming Aladdin soundtrack due out on May 22nd.

The original version of "A Whole New World" is maybe the most successful Disney song of all time. The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 65th Academy Awards, and the Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle edition captured Song Of The Year honors at the 36th Annual GRAMMY Awards. It landed at number one on the Billboard Chart, knocking off the multi-week success of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

Earlier this week, Will Smith teased his own update to "Friend Like Me" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor appears throughout the upcoming soundtrack, also collaborating with DJ Khaled on an unnamed track.

Aladdin is in theaters on May 24th.