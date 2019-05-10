WORLD PREMIERE: Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Are A Perfect Pair on "I Don't Care"

Over a dancehall beat, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber trade distressed thoughts and long for escape, but self-doubt melts away with love on "I Don't Care."

"I can deal with the bad nights, when I'm with my baby" sings Sheeran, before the echoing calls come back in. Neither he nor Bieber feel they fit in at the party, however contemplating an early exit and a crippling case of anxiety are cured when a certain someone comes along and crumbles anything else in view.

"I Don't Care" is very direct about personal struggles, just weeks after Bieber shared that he was stepping away from music to focus on "repairing some of the deep rooted issues" he was dealing with. In some ways the song might speak to the importance of relationships when faced with those obstacles, wrapping some real talk about support systems into a breezy bop.

"I Don't Care" is a different type of love song, with an amazing, emotional blend from these two artists. The collaboration comes almost four years after they got together to write the GRAMMY-nominated song "Love Yourself." Sheeran and Bieber also both appeared as a baboon and a koala on last month's "Earth" from Lil Dicky.

