Watch Rihanna Go Day Drinking With Seth Myers on 'Late Night'

We thought we were waiting for a new Rihanna album, but it turns out this whole time we've been waiting for an album and the chance to drink tequila out of a chocolate bunny with her. That's a VIP Experience we'll empty our account for. Someone please make it so.

The richest female musician in the world went slumming with Seth Myers on Late Night Thursday, day drinking cocktails concocted around her biggest hits, doing some drunk karaoke, and really creating our new list of life goals. Along the way she drinks around a champagne-soaked twinkie, and sips a "Bitch Better Have My Bunny." The latter being a giant chocolate bunny, decapitated and filled with tequila. Serve it at your next summer soirée.

After a few rounds, the pair trade advice and makeup tips before it devolves into a "Work" dance party. The whole thing is 11 minutes of pure amazing, and a must watch.

not funny @sethmeyers --

make sure you do not miss this episode TONIGHT starring 2 complete disasters....on @latenightseth 12:35/11:35c pic.twitter.com/S655hezW3E — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 20, 2019

During the advice session, Rihanna asks Seth, "If I quit music, then what should I do?"

"You should be a pilot" Myers responds with drunken confidence. "I actually wanted to be a pilot" she responds surprisingly. "At what age?" he asks back.

"When I realized my grades sucked" Rihanna laughs.

Related: Rihanna Opens Up on New Album

In all seriousness, it doesn't look like Rihanna will be quitting music anytime soon. The singer revealed last week that she has time set aside to work on her upcoming album soon. "I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month" she says. "It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, 'Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'"

You can watch the full segment from Late Night with Seth Myers above.