Watch Ella Mai's Get Soulful And Strong On 'Saturday Night Live'

British singer and songwriter Ella Mai continued her amazing 2018 this weekend, taking her singles to the stage at Saturday Night Live.

The 24-year old brought a big and bouncy version of her breakout hit "Boo'd Up", as well as a sensual and soulful performance of "Trip."

Related: Ella Mai Announces "The Debut" Tour

Mai is still celebrating her debut album which was released last month, and will kick off a headlining tour in January. You can check out all the dates here.

The "Boo'd Up" singer wasn't the only up-and-coming artist to see the spotlight during this week's SNL. Cast members Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, and Kate McKinnon honored Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with an unlikely parody of Sheck Wes. The rapper's MUDBOY track "Live Sheck Wes" got turned into a terrific tribute to RBG.

Saturday Night Live returns on December 1st, with host Claire Foy and musical guest Anderson .Paak.