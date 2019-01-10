There's No Stopping "Baby Shark", as the Song Swims Into the Billboard Chart

"Baby Shark" shows no sign of releasing its steel grasp on our soul.

The South Korean viral video owned 2018 with over 2 billion views, a dance challenge, and an Ellen tribute. Now the children's song has swam into the mainstream, debuting on the Billboard chart. The Pinkfong song didn't just squeak into the Hot 100 though, it debuted at number 32, beating out songs from Lil Wayne, Ellie Goulding, and Miley Cyrus.

With the removal of several holiday songs from the chart, it has once again made it swimming season for the inescapable tune. While much of the chart success is due to the massive view count for the video the song is also being bought, delivering over 3,000 digital downloads during the past week.

"Baby Shark" actually got its start as a German song in 2007, and remains popular in that country. The video for "Baby Shark" is currently the 26th most watched video on YouTube and appears to be going nowhere soon.