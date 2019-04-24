Taylor Swift Performs at the Time 100 Gala, Drops More Single Clues

"If you write, you can turn your lessons into your legacy" Taylor Swift explained between songs at the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night. "So I'm just really happy to get to do this."

The Reputation singer performed "Delicate" and "Style", and spoke to the crowd about her inclusion in the magazine's list of the most influential people in the world. "I'm just so honored, and happy, and in awe of everything you're doing. In all these different facets, all these different ways that you're influencing the world. You're actually, just by definition of the whole thing, changing the world."

Swift was honored in the "Icon" category for the magazine, being featured on one of their 6 covers, with an essay penned by Shawn Mendes speaking to her importance. "Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything" writes Mendes. "It’s so rare and so special. If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it’s that."

Swift stepped out in more pastels for the event, continuing the colorful trend that accompanies the countdown clock currently ticking away on her website. For days the clock has slowly inched towards the end date of Friday April 26th.

It is all but assured to be a new single from Swift, with hints continuing across Instagram and the discovery of a new entry on a music licensing site featuring Taylor's name alongside producer BloodPop. The 28-year-old artist was featured on a "...Ready For It?" remix in 2017.

The first taste of TS7 could be only hours away. We'll find out for sure at 12 AM ET on Friday.

You can read more about the other honorees on the TIME 100 here.