T-Pain Throws a Baller Birthday Party for His Dog in New Video

Two months after showing his skills dressed as "The Monster" on The Masked Singer, T-Pain has once again hit another level.

Fresh off the win, the "Buy U a Drank" singer dropped a surprise album called 1UP. The guest list is big, with features from Lil Wayne, Flipp Dinero, and Russ, but the standout track might be his solo song, "It's My Dog Birthday." Today he dropped the video, and it's literally his dog's birthday. All the dogs, living it up with dog treat cupcakes and plush toys, living the luxury life. It's adorable dogs and T-Pain, why are you still reading. Just hit play.

The GRAMMY-winning singer scored another beginning after The Masked Singer, using the goodwill of a soulful, furry, one-eyed monster to help change his auto-tuned perception. "I didn't have a chance to come into the game with my natural voice, and a lot of my peers did, and they get accepted" T-Pain explained after winning the show. "This helped me get my voice out there even more, and I appreciate you all."

1UP is now available everywhere, dogs are still available above. Seriously, they're wearing sunglasses.