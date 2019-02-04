SCREENSHOTS: All the Best Movie and TV Trailers From the Super Bowl
From 'Avengers: Endgame' to 'Game Of Thrones', most of the action took place in the commercials on Sunday
February 4, 2019
As they sweep up the confetti from Super Bowl LIII, it's clear that the brightest star of Sunday was the commercials. The scoring was low on the field, but the action was elevated on the screen for new looks at some of the most anticipated movies and TV shows of the year. From a worried Captain America for Avengers: Endgame to a Game Of Thrones dragon igniting a Bud Light commercial, these are best trailers that kept us watching through the big game.
Avengers: Endgame
The Handmaid's Tale
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Game Of Thrones x Bud Light
The Twilight Zone
Our Planet
Hanna
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
Toy Story 4