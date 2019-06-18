Monsta X Blaze Through 'WHO DO YOU LOVE?' With Help From French Montana

Worlds collide this week, with two global sensations coming together for a fiery new track titled, "WHO DO YOU LOVE?"

French Montana drops a verse on the latest high-powered jam from the K-pop sensation Monsta X, mixing his quick wordplay with the sharp harmonies of the group. They both glide along the brooding bassline, snapping into the groove on this lovesick anthem. A video for the song is due out soon, with the group set to make their US TV debut on Good Morning America on Thursday August 1st.

"WHO DO YOU LOVE?" is the latest breakthrough moment for the seven members of Monsta X. Their album Take.2 We Are Here landed at #5 on the Billboard Top World Albums Chart early this year, and they continue to smash records for listens and views across the internet. As they continue to rise, they plan to swing through the states once again this summer. 6 shows from their we are here world tour start in the US on July 25th. You can find the full list of shows here.

In case you missed it, we recently got to the bottom of some of your most important Monsta X questions. Like their favorite color, favorite food, and where they want to go on vacation. Oh, you don't know? Watch below.

"WHO DO YOU LOVE?" is now available everywhere.