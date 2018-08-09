LISTEN: Troye Sivan Unleashes The Sweet And Sentimental “Animal”

Another look at ‘Bloom’ before it drops on August 31st

August 9, 2018
Michael Cerio
Troye Sivan

“An ode to the boy I love” sings Troye Sivan on the just released “Animal”

The slow-burning ballad is dedicated to Sivan’s boyfriend Jacob Bixenman.

“I want you all to myself, don’t leave none for nobody else” gushes Sivan on the tender tune.

The song is the last single before the release of Sivan’s new album Bloom, which is due out on August 31st.

After the album’s release, Troye will be on tour starting September 21st in Texas. Check out all the dates here.

