Lil Nas X Reveals Release Date for Debut EP '7'

See the cover and tracklist now

June 18, 2019
Michael Cerio
Lil Nas X performs onstage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival

Jason Kempin / Staff

The horses have been firmly secured in the back for weeks, and the time has come for Lil Nas X to take a turn off of "Old Town Road."

This weekend the rapper revealed the cover and release date for his highly-anticipated EP, 7, sharing that the set will be out on Friday June 21st.

After the unmated success of his debut "Old Town Road", fans can't wait to see what's next from the 20-year-old. Where on the spectrum of Country Trap will the other six songs fall, and how will they be received after an amazingly mass appeal initial effort? We'll find out Friday.

WATCH MORECowboy Boot Shopping and the Real Meaning Behind "Old Town Road" With Lil Nas X

In the meantime, we have the full tracklist for 7, including Billy Ray Cyrus on the remix hit plus songwriting superstar and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

1. Old Town Road (Remix) featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. Panini
3. F9mily
4. Kick It
5. Rodeo
6. Bring U Down featuring Ryan Tedder
7. C7osure

Tags: 
Lil Nas X