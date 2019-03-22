Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her New Baby On Instagram

Jessica Simpson is sharing a look at the latest addition to her family.

Birdie Mae Johnson is Simpson's third child with husband Eric Johnson, joining 5-yr-old son Ace and 6-year-old daughter Maxwell.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson” she writes on Instagram.

Birdie was born on Tuesday, and by Thursday was already ready for her internet debut.

Simpson married former football player Johnson in 2014. The past few years the "With You" singer has been working on a return to music, while also running her apparel line and other businesses. Simpson's website currently is teasing something new coming in April.