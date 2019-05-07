Jared Leto Carried His Own Head at the Met Gala

There were lots of looks at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday night, but only one star brought two heads.

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars arrived in a silk red Gucci gown, carrying a replica of his own head on the carpet.

The prosthetic head is a continuation of the designer's Fashion Week show earlier this year, where Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele had models carrying copies of their own head during the runway presentation. Still, nobody rocks an extra head like Leto, proving to be the ultimate accessory for the evening.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Neilson Barnard / Staff

Andrew Toth / Stringer

Earlier this year, Leto appeared in a Gucci ad alongside Lana Del Rey and Courtney Love.

Thirty Seconds To Mars take their tour to Europe in June for a string of festival show. You can find their full list of upcoming dates here.