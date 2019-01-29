GRAMMY Awards: 5 Unforgettable Moments

You never know what will happen on music's biggest night.

With the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards fast approaching, we took a break from arguing over who should win Album Of The Year, to talk about some of our favorite moments in GRAMMY history. From big winners to perfect performances, unbelievable collaborations to outstanding outfits, these are just 5 of our favorite unforgettable GRAMMY moments.

Related: Who Should Win ‘Album Of The Year’ At The 2019 GRAMMY Awards?

2001: Elton John Joins Eminem For "Stan"

A lot had been said about Eminem and his lyrics towards the LGBTQ community, but a performance with a vocal advocate like Elton John seemed like an olive branch between two of our favorite artists.

Kevin Winter / Staff

2012: A Touching Tribute To Whitney Houston After Her Shocking Death

Just one day after the tragic loss of Whitney Houston, the GRAMMYs had to scramble to put together a proper tribute for one of the brightest lights in music. Luckily, Jennifer Hudson was there for the emotional moment.

2018: Kesha Shines A Spotlight On #MeToo With Her "Praying" Performance

After all that she had gone through over the previous year, Kesha's star-studded performance with Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, and more was a sign of solidarity and strength.

2000: Jennifer Lopez And The Dress

There hasn't been a better dress since. Don't @ us.

Scott Gries / Staf

2011: Lady Gaga Emerges From A Giant Egg

Long before Bradley Cooper, long before an egg won Instagram, this was Gaga and we loved it.

Get ready for more can't miss moments when the 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.