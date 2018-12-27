Did Offset Win Back Cardi B With Christmas Presents?

While crashing a concert didn't work, a few extra presents under the tree might have.

According to Page Six, Offset took the high-end road to win Cardi B back, reaching out to a Birkin bag dealer to score some rare gifts for the "Money" singer. According to a source, the Migos rapper picked out three bags totaling 106-thousand-dollars. That, along with a few Chanel bags, "several pairs of Christian Louboutin shoes," and some jewelry, might have been enough to respark the flame for the couple.

Related: Cardi B, in Slippers, Spits Some Brand New Bars on Instagram Video

The paper reports the two caught a flight together to Hawaii shortly after, with Cardi B schedule for a show in Honolulu Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Offset was set to release his solo album earlier this month. Although it has been delayed, he has taken to Instagram to assure fans that it is coming soon.