Charlie Puth Performs A Mini-Concert For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Charlie Puth had our “Attention” Monday night as the singer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live.

He even extended his stay off the air with a mini-concert you couldn’t see on TV.

The Voicenotes star performed three cuts from his new album on Kimmel’s outdoor stage for an “exclusive off air” concert.

In case you missed it, we had a chance to catch up with Charlie last week where he told us about returning to the small club where he first played music, and the art of being shirtless on stage.