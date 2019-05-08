That Time BTS Met Ariana Grande, Khalid, and John Legend

The BTS impact on America has been felt far beyond the fans at their sold out shows.

Between performances at the Rose Bowl to kick off their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour, the group has caught up with a few famous friends. From Khalid checking out the action in person, to running into John Legend, to Jungkook picking up some pointers while attending an Ariana Grande show. These are just the latest artists to share time with the Map of the Soul: Persona stars.

Khalid

After Sunday's show, BTS posted this photo with a fan. Khalid attended the second set from the group at the Rose Bowl, and managed to have a backstage session with them.

John Legend

Legend was suited up for The Voice when he ran into BTS on the Universal lot. They both posted this picture after the encounter on Tuesday.

Look who I ran into on the Universal lot today! #LegendxBTS @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/DUhE5OnNnH — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 8, 2019

Ariana Grande

Jungkook used one of his days off to see Ariana during her own string of shows in Los Angeles. The two posed for this picture backstage, and the group tweeted out some wisdom Jungkook picked up from the "7 Rings" singer. "I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage" reads the tweet. "I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!"

I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!#ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/Jj0xREEK2W — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 7, 2019

The start of the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour comes just days after an historic night at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The group picked up two awards, performed with Halsey live for the first time, and met another handful of new fans. Next up, the tour moves to Chicago for two dates this weekend.